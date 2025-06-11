Fever Fans Foresee 'Future Head Coach' Caitlin Clark Amid Dream Referee Conversation
With their 77-58 loss to the Atlanta Dream on June 10, the Indiana Fever now hold a 4-5 record on the 2025 WNBA season.
The Dream (whom Indiana has already played three times this year) are always going to be a tough matchup for the Fever, largely because of their physical play and elite post duo. However, Indiana was in an even tougher spot than they were during the first two Dream contests because this marked the first game against Atlanta where star guard Caitlin Clark was sidelined, as she's still on the mend from a left quad strain.
Because Clark can't make her impact felt on the court, she's clearly trying to make a difference on the sidelines. Cameras have caught her writing things down on a notepad, listening to conversations between coaches, and on Tuesday, the game's broadcast showed her speaking with a referee about something regarding her team.
X user @nosyone4 posted a video of Clark speaking with the referee with the caption, "SHES SO RIDICULOUS 😭😭😭😭 this calm gimmick".
Seeing Clark conduct herself in this way has Fever fans convinced that becoming a coach is in Clark's future once her playing career concludes.
"Can already see the future of coach Caitlin," one fan wrote in a comment.
Another added, "The future head coach of the Iowa Hawkeyes !"
"She is 100% going to be a coach when she retires playing lol," a third wrote.
While coaching could be in Clark's future, there's no question that she has a long and prosperous playing career still ahead of her.