Fever Fans Frustrated With Kelsey Mitchell Amid Struggles vs Sun
The Indiana Fever lost their third straight game on May 30, coming up short at home against the Connecticut Sun by a score of 85-83.
Since superstar guard Caitlin Clark is still sidelined with a quad strain, much of the Fever's effectiveness in the backcourt depends on Kelsey Mitchell right now. And Mitchell struggled during Friday's defeat, scoring 13 points on a tough 4 of 15 shooting from the field. She also got the ball during the final possession of the game and airballed a three-pointer.
Fever fans were expecting a better performance from Mitchell on Friday, just as they did during the Fever's loss to the Mystics on Wednesday (she shot 4 of 16 from the field in that game). And now, fans are making their frustration with Mitchell apparent on social media.
"Kelsey Mitchell needs to be taken out the starting lineup I’ve had it," one fan wrote.
Another fan added, "Kelsey Mitchell has shot 14/47 29.7% in her last 3 games".
"Kelsey Mitchell basketball is so forced.
"ENOUGH," added a third.
Not only is Mitchell not shooting at a good clip right now, but the Fever's offense largely felt stagnant whenever she had the ball and was orchestrating the offense. This is certainly something head coach Stephanie White and the rest of her coaching staff will need to address, especially because guards Sydney Colson and Sophie Cunningham both suffered injuries during Friday's loss.
For now, all fans can hope for is for Mitchell to find her shooting stroke when the Fever play the Washington Mystics on June 3.