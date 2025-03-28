Fever Fans Laud Lisa Leslie for Take on Caitlin Clark's Popularity
The Indiana Fever will unsurprisingly have a WNBA record 41 of 44 games on national television during the 2025 season. Yet despite this clearly being a result of the demand from basketball fans to see Caitlin Clark and the team in action, this fact as spurred a bit of a conversation.
Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier was even asked her opinion about the share of coverage Indiana is receiving on a recent ESPN First Take appearance. But despite the noise surrounding the topic, WNBA legend Lisa Leslie only sees the positives in regards to Clark and the Fever's popularity.
Leslie expressed how she was grateful for what Clark has brought to the game in an interview with USA Today. "I don’t know what the big deal is of the fact that Caitlin is getting a lot of love. She deserves that and she’s helped change this game," Leslie said.
She added, "I think we have to understand that when one player eats, we’re all eating and we all get more opportunities. It just opens it up for everyone else," she added. "I love that she’s not the player that makes it all about her. She’s given love and homage to the players that have come before her. She shares the wealth with her teammates and she doesn’t have to do that."
Clark's supporters are of course in line with this sentiment. With many replying to the quotes from Leslie that were shared by the @CClarkReport X account.
"Lisa Leslie is a real one. She knows Caitlin Clark earned those televised games. The networks are a business and televise what the people want to watch, and the people demand Caitlin Clark!," wrote one fan.
Another added, "more viewership for games on tv = more $$$$ in next cba
ladies want to get raises, have to improve overall fan interest (attendance/viewership) & CC does that by large margin"
While a third remarked, "Lisa Leslie has always been real even when there was expected pushback from peers. She knows a rising tide lifts all boats."
It's safe to say Clark and Fever fans are loving these comments from Leslie.