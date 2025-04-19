Fever Fans See Another Ring in Lexie Hull's Future After Engagement News
Indiana Fever standout wing Lexie Hull has already had an extremely eventful 2025.
This started with her playing for Rose BC in the Unrivaled 3x3 women's basketball league, where she was a key part of Rose BC winning the league championship — which meant a $50,000 bonus for Hull.
With this Unrivaled season in the rearview, Hull is back in Indianapolis, preparing for a 2025 season where many expect the Fever to compete for a WNBA championship. However, before this 2025 campaign can begin, Hull had another massive life milestone: she got engaged to long-time boyfriend Will Matthiessen, who is a professional baseball player in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization.
Hull made this engagement announcement on her Instagram story April 18. And Fever fans are showing Hull love over social media.
"Lexie Hull is engaged, according to her Instagram story," women's basketball reporter Aya Abdeen wrote on X, along with a photo that Hull shared of her engagement.
Fieldhouse Files reporter Scott Agness made an X post that wrote, "Quite the year for Lexie Hull:
- Emerged as dependable do-it-all player for Fever
- bought a home in Indy
- won the first-ever Unrivaled championship
- and now, engaged, per her IG".
This prompted a response from X user @FeverBandwagon, who wrote, "And maybe a little something else in October. 🏆".
Of course, this last post alludes to the Fever winning the 2025 WNBA championship, which could mean Hull receiving a third ring this year (in addition to her engagement ring and Unrivaled championship ring).
This was echoed by another X user, who wrote, "college ring, unrivaled ring, engagement ring and soon a WNBA ring whewww".
Hull is clearly winning both on and off the basketball court.