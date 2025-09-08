Fever Fans State Stephanie White WNBA Coach of the Year Case After Playoff Clinch

Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White has been under a microscope during the 2025 season.

Given all the attention that comes with coaching the Fever now (which is owed to superstar guard Caitlin Clark), pressure was on White right away to produce. However, given that the Fever struggled to assert themselves early on in the season with a healthy roster, many Indiana fans were frustrated with White, with some even thinking she deserved to be on the hot seat.

Then came the injuries; specifically to Clark, who had to miss time because of various soft tissue ailments this season and will end up playing only 13 games.

Many believed that losing Clark for that long (not to mention the four other season-ending injuries they've been made to endure) would be a death sentence for the Fever's playoff hopes. However, this team persevered, as their September 7 win against the Washington Mystics clinched their spot in the WNBA postseason.

Aug 17, 2025; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White talks with her players from the sideline as they take on the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Indiana Fever Fans Praise Stephanie White Amid Securing Postseason Position

Now that the Fever have secured a winning season and earned their playoff berth, Fever fans are flocking to social media to give White her well-deserved flowers.

"Say what you will but my vote for Coach of the year is Stephanie White-



"through everything different personnel, in and out of the line up, players QUITTING on her and personal struggles, she took this team to the playoffs for a second season in two years without her BEST player!!" one X user wrote.

Say what you will but my vote for Coach of the year is Stephanie White-



through everything different personnel, in and out of the line up, players QUITTING on her and personal struggles, she took this team to the playoffs for a second season in two years without her BEST… pic.twitter.com/JJdPCnKNyx — Krysta (@Krysta____) September 7, 2025

Another added, "Stephanie White is a great coach! Haters have nothing to say now. She has helped us stay composed and with all the injuries we still make the playoffs without Caitlin Clark."

Stephanie White is a great coach! Haters have nothing to say now. She has helped us stay composed and with all the injuries we still make the playoffs without Caitlin Clark. — The Sports Cuz (@SportsCuz108) September 7, 2025

"Anyone who Thinks Stephanie White is a bad coach after getting this team to the playoffs should be institutionalized," wrote a third.

Anyone who Thinks Stephanie White is a bad coach after getting this team to the playoffs should be institutionalized. — PascalSockem (@PascalSockem) September 8, 2025

Many Fever fans are going to feel like this 2025 season was a disappointment, given how much time Clark missed and these fans' desire to see her competing on the court. However, what White has done with this Indiana squad in getting them to this point speaks volumes, and should have fans feeling very optimistic for what the 2026 season might offer.

White was the Fever's head coach during the 2015 season, which was the last year before this one that they finished the regular season with a winning record. And fans can probably expect even more from White and her team in 2026.

Recommended Reading: