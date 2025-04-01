Fever Fans Suspect Team Tipped Off Starting Lineup With 2025 WNBA Ticket News
The Indiana Fever have several new tools at their disposal during the 2025 season when it comes to their roster. This is owed to the impressive offseason that the Fever's front office produced, which has earned universal praise from the women's basketball community.
Because of this new-look squad, it's going to be interesting to see how first-year head coach Stephanie White decides to construct her starting lineup and her in-game rotations once the season begins.
In an April 1 article, we at Indiana Fever on SI projected the Fever's 2025 starting lineup as Caitlin Clark manning point guard, Kelsey Mitchell as her backcourt complement, DeWanna Bonner along the wing, Natasha Howard playing in the post, and Aliyah Boston as the team's center.
Given these are arguably the five best players on the roster and fit naturally into these positions, it's safe to assume this is what the starting lineup will look like.
While White surely hasn't finalized her starting lineup yet, the five aforementioned players were included in an April 1 graphic from the Fever's social media team that announced there are more tickets on sale for the 2025 season.
Because of this post, Fever fans are suspecting that this is indeed the team's starting five.
"Looking forward to seeing these 5 on the starting 5 graphic before each game 🥹," one fan replied to the post.
Another added, "Starting 5!"
A third fan commented on the original post and wrote, "This photo is a Easter egg. I think we are looking at our starting lineup."
Despite these fans likely being right, it won't be known what starting five White is riding with until Indiana's first regular season game on May 17.