Fever Fans Warn WNBA After Caitlin Clark's Practice Display Surfaces
Indiana Fever fans only have to hit the pillow one more time before their beloved team returns to the court, as the Fever make their 2025 WNBA preseason debut against the Washington Mystics on May 3.
This preseason will be especially intriguing because some question marks need answering when it comes to the Fever. Specifically, how this new-look roster is going to fit with each other, how the shots and scoring will be distributed, and what the team will look like on both ends of the court under the guidance of head coach Stephanie White.
There are also some things Fever fans know for certain heading into this year, one of which is that Caitlin Clark can still make shots from a ridiculous range.
And this was conveyed again through a recent clip of Clark draining a logo three during a recent Fever practice, which X user @nosyone4 posted with the caption, "caitlin pulling from 30 in the clutch. year 2 don’t write back".
This post has Fever fans feeling a certain type of way before their team's first preseason game.
"I know I keep saying it but yall are in serious trouble😭," one fan wrote in a reply to the video.
Another added, "Bring me any team in the league we’re running through them".
"May 17th. Don’t run SKY fans," added a third.
That May 17 WNBA regular season opener game against the Chicago Sky is sure to be exciting. But Clark and the Fever still have preseason games to play before they reach that point.