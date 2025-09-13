Fever Frontcourt Takes Hit With Concussion Injury Add Before Dream Game

When speaking with the media on September 12, Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White got clear about her team's biggest challenge in their upcoming WNBA playoff series against the Atlanta Dream.

"Their size," White said, per a YouTube video from Tony East. "Their size, at most all positions, has been a challenge for us. So we're gonna have to combat that with our discipline, number one, and with our reads on the offensive end of the floor.

"Secondly, just the way they space the floor. I mean, they do a really good job... in shooting the three, but also doing it in a different way, and utilizing their post touches and their dominant interior players to score of to find open shooters," she continued.

In order to combat the impressive size that the Dream have (which is in large part because of post players Brittney Griner and Brionna Jones), the Fever will have to rely on their frontcourt players, specifically three-time WNBA All-Star Aliyah Boston.

Aug 31, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) dribbles against Golden State Valkyries center Temi Fagbenle (14) during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Fever Announce Damiris Dantas Injury Before Dream Game

Of course, White would prefer that Aliyah Boston doesn't play the entire game, which is why the Fever will likely need to rely on other players aside from her to slow the Dream's frontcourt down.

And their means of doing so have depleted, as the Fever announced on September 13 that Damiris Dantas has suffered a concussion and is out for tomorrow's WNBA playoff game.

Status Report for tomorrow's game against Atlanta:



Damiris Dantas - Out (concussion protocol)

Chloe Bibby - Out (left knee)

Caitlin Clark - Out (right groin)

Sydney Colson - Out (left knee)

Sophie Cunningham - Out (right knee)

Aari McDonald - Out (right foot) pic.twitter.com/Lj6R4bsDRX — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) September 13, 2025

Fever beat reporter Tony East revealed in an X post that Dantas suffered the injury during the Fever's practice on September 11.

Indiana fans have been frustrated by Dantas for much of the season, as her 34.8% field goal percentage this season is a significant amount down from the 41.8% mark she has produced in her WNBA career to this point.

However, Dantas had started hitting more shots of late, including her making three three-pointers against the Washington Mystics on September 7, and then making two more threes and scoring 10 points against the Minnesota Lynx on September 9.

Damiris Dantas : 10 points on 3-6 shooting, 2-4 from 3, 2-2 from the FT line & 6 rebounds in 17 minutes off the bench pic.twitter.com/6fE0LytBBk — Lee Harvey (@MusikFan4Life) September 10, 2025

It will be interesting to see how Stephanie White constructs her rotation with Dantas out. While most of the Fever's season-ending injuries have been to guards, forward Chloe Bibby is also sidelined for the rest of the year with a knee issue. Therefore, the Fever's frontcourt just became that much more depleted.

There's a chance that White will have Aliyah Boston play in all 40 minutes of Sunday's game, given how much Indiana will depend on her on both ends of the court.

