Fever Get Major Boost as Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham to Return vs Liberty

After being bitten by the injury bug early in the season, the Indiana Fever will have a healthy main roster when they hit the court to face off against the New York Liberty Saturday.

Both Caitlin Clark, who was sidelined with a left quad strain, and Sophie Cunningham, out with an ankle injury, have been cleared by medical staff for Saturday’s highly anticipated matchup against New York. The news comes as a major boost for the Fever, who have struggled in their absence, and for fans who’ve been eagerly awaiting the returns.

Barring any regression tonight, both Sophie Cunningham and Caitlin Clark should be available tomorrow, Fever coach Steph White says.



But she doesn't anticipate DeWanna Bonner, who has been away from the team for personal reasons, to be with the team tomorrow.



More: pic.twitter.com/ptM5DXddRN — Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) June 13, 2025

The two players have been major sparks for the Fever, Clark in particular as the offensive engine for the team. In her absence, Indiana has struggled—especially with pacing and a clear lack of playmaking.

Cunningham, with her two-way grit, brings big energy for Indiana, mostly coming off the bench. In addition to her tenacious defense, Cunningham can also light it up from beyond the arc to elevate Indiana’s three-point stats.

Clark has been “antsy” to get back out on the court and feels confident about her return. “There was imaging done to tell that my leg is ok,” she said. “We're not going off of feeling. So I can find confidence in that, that, you know, we weren't able to find anything or see anything, and that was kind of my all-clear. I knew I was feeling really good. So that wasn't a surprise by any means that it looked that way when we saw, when we had the imaging done."

Caitlin Clark got additional imaging done to make sure her quad strain was healed, and now, she's "antsy to get out there" after a week of practice.



On the Fever star returning for tomorrow's game against the 9-0 Liberty:https://t.co/qDbxbSx0Z1 — Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) June 13, 2025

Fans have felt the absence of a healthy Indiana roster, but the return of Clark and Cunningham could help restore rhythm and gives Indiana a much-needed jolt that’s been missing as they aim to make a push in the standings.

Clark and Cunningham both back injects not just excitement for fans around the league, but hope for what's to come with the Fever.

