Fever Guard Confirms WNBA Animosity Toward Aliyah Boston

It's hard to imagine that Indiana Fever fans could adore star center Aliyah Boston more than they already do.

Boston was drafted by Indiana with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft after an extremely successful college career with the South Carolina Gamecocks. She then made a seamless transition from college to the pro game, averaging 14.5 points and 8.4 rebounds per game during her rookie 2023 campaign. This was enough to earn her a trip to the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game and eventually win her the 2023 WNBA Rookie of the Year Award.

And Boston has only continued to improve since then. She scored a career-high 15 points per game during the 2025 WNBA regular season and was a key part in Indiana advancing all the way to the WNBA Semifinals, where they lost a closely contested five-game series to the Las Vegas Aces. In the process, Boston (who is now a three-time WNBA All-Star) has cemented herself as one of the league's most fearsome post players.

Sep 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) holds the ball while Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) defends in the second half during game four of the second round for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Sydney Colson's Comments on WNBA's Aliyah Boston Sentiment Speak Volumes

Boston appears to be feared by her peers for more than just her dominance in the post. She has a reputation for being a physical, hard-nosed player. And some fans have taken this to imply that some WNBA players believe Boston can play dirty at times, or can at least be subtly (or not-so-subtly) physical.

And Indiana Fever guard Sydney Colson (who signed with the team last offseason after several seasons spent with the Aces) confirmed this during her October 29 appearance on Boston and Candace Parker's Post Moves podcast.

"AB, as you know, people feel a way about AB in the league," Colson said. "And without me playing on a team with her, and getting to know her, her faith, the kind of person that she is.

"I'm the kind of person that I experience people for myself. I don't just listen to what other people say. I'll have stuff in mind, of course. I think it would be silly to not keep in mind what you've heard. But I have to experience what I have to experience," Colson added.

“People feel a certain type of way about AB in the league”



Syd once again confirms Fever fans thoughts… pic.twitter.com/ysZvhyI4kv — ericaf455 (@ericaf455) October 29, 2025

It would have been nice to hear Colson expand on this sentiment and say the way people feel about Boston out loud. But those who have been following the league since Boston's arrival can understand what she's alluding to.

Good on Colson for conveying that Boston isn't everything that the rest of the league might make her out to be.

