Fever Player Admits 'Embarrassing' Reaction to Viral Caitlin Clark Copycat Moment

The Indiana Fever need a few extra seats on their bench during games these days, given the fact that they have five players who are currently sidelined with season-ending injuries.

It should probably be seen as a good thing that these players still want to be front and center, supporting their team, despite not being able to compete in games for the rest of this year, if only because it speaks to the camaraderie that this roster has with one another. It certainly adds extra entertainment for fans, including both those who are attending the Fever games in person and those watching at home.

Indiana superstar guard Caitlin Clark always seems to find a way to go viral with her sideline antics. A great example of that is what she made an emphatic "timeout" gesture during her team's September 9 game against the Minnesota Lynx after the Fever started the game on a 10-0 run, thus beating Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve to the punch by a few moments.

However, another moment involving No. 22 on the bench is now getting even more attention for a hilarious reason.

Chloe Bibby's Reaction to Caitlin Clark Mirror Moment on Fever Bench Goes Viral

At one point in ESPN's broadcast of the Fever's September 9 game against the Lynx, the cameras panned to Clark, who was watching the game from the bench. Fever forward Chloe Bibby (who is missing the rest of the season with a knee injury) is sitting next to her.

While the camera was still on her, Clark adjusted her hair with her left hand, leaned back in her bench chair, and put her left hand near her mouth. A few moments later, cameras caught Bibby doing the exact same thing.

A video of this moment went viral once it was posted on X, as it has 623,000 views in less than 24 hours.

Caitlin and Chloe’s face cards are 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PM4rfOWuJz — ericaf455 (@ericaf455) September 10, 2025

It also caught the attention of Chloe Bibby, who responded to the initial video on X and wrote, "No because this is embarrassing why did I do the exact same thing".

No because this is embarrassing 😂 why did I do the exact same thing 😂🫠 https://t.co/PEQAT4qyE1 — Chloe Bibby (@chloelbibby) September 10, 2025

Bibby seems to be a good sport about this, as the initial video and caption didn't have anything to do with her copying Clark. But now that's all many people can see since she called attention to it.

Bibby's quick acclimation to this Fever roster shows how welcoming and tightly-knit this squad is, which will hopefully propel them to success in the postseason.

