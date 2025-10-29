Fever Players Send Strong Responses to DeWanna Bonner’s Emotional Reflection

The saga regarding WNBA legend DeWanna Bonner's dramatic exit from the Indiana Fever during the 2025 season has become a top topic of conversation within the women's basketball community of late, given what Fever standout Lexie Hull said about it during an October 27 interview with Glamour Magazine.

“I was super, super, super excited because finally there’s a [player in my position] that I can look up to that has won in the league and has all these accomplishments and knows what it takes, and I can learn something from her. And then she randomly leaves, and we’re all just kind of like, ‘What happened?’ We were never given an explanation,” Hull said of Bonner.

“To have no explanation was really challenging, but I think that helped us grow closer together because we’re like, ‘All right, this is us. We’re here. We’re going to support each other. We’re loving each other. We’re going to fight for each other. We’re not going to leave. We’re in this together,'" she added.

Aug 7, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) and forward DeWanna Bonner (14) against Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull (10) during WNBA game at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

DeWanna Bonner's WNBA Season Reflection Receives Indiana Fever Player Support

Bonner hasn't spoken much about her Fever exit, but she surely saw Hull's comments (proven by what Bonner's fianceé, Alyssa Thomas, said on social media after they went viral).

Facts! 😂 — Alyssa Thomas (@athomas_25) October 27, 2025

Bonner did, however, take to Instagram on October 28 to pen an emotional reflection about the season she just finished.

"So much can change in a year. ✨ When I look back, I’m amazed by the journey the highs, the lessons, the pivots, and the quiet wins that didn’t always make the timeline," the post's caption wrote.

"More than anything, I’m grateful. 🙏🏽

"This year tested me, stretched me, and reminded me what it means to stand tall as a woman, an athlete, and a force in my own right. I kept my faith first, loved hard, stayed grounded in my craft, and kept showing up even when it wasn’t easy," it continued.

"I’m proud of the woman I’m becoming. I’m thankful for the people who see me, support me, and love me for me. And I’m walking into what’s next with faith, peace, and purpose. 💫"

Several Fever players have responded to this post to show Bonner love, including veteran Natasha Howard, who wrote, "DB I’ve always looked up to you and admire you as a person and player! I’m so proud of you! You’ve set records I pray I get to see in my career. Thank you for always pouring in me on and off the court. Keep being the bright light you are ♥️ tash".

Bree Hall (who wasn't with the team when Bonner requested her exit) added, "proud of you db ❤️! miss you! 🥹".

Odyssey Sims (who also wasn't on Indiana when the Bonner drama was underway) commented and wrote, "You been HER and will always be HER! Best vet/teammate ever! Always proud of you, us mothers never stop🥰🫶🏽 love you!❤️".

And 2025 Fever rookie Makayla Timpson added, "my dawg, love you🫶🏽".

Props to these Fever players for still supporting Bonner after everything that went down.

