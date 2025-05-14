Fever Practice Player Hits Hailey Van Lith Shrug After Caitlin Clark Fadeaway Three
Indiana Fever fans are just two days away from getting to watch beloved guard Caitlin Clark compete in a regular season WNBA game, as her Fever squad takes on Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky on May 17.
Per usual, Clark has been bombing deep three-pointers throughout the Fever's training camp and preseason games. One that she drained from behind her iconic logo on the Iowa Hawkeyes' home court went insanely viral, and got fans even more excited about what's to come this season.
And as if the Fever fan base needed any more proof than Clark's sharpshooting is in midseason form, Indiana's social media team made a May 14 X post showing Clark making an off-balance, fadeaway, corner three-pointer with a defender on her face with the caption, "a beautiful sight 🤩
"Caitlin Clark fadeaway corner three."
During the 2024 NCAA tournament, former LSU player Hailey Van Lith (who is now a rookie for the Chicago Sky) went viral for throwing her arms up and shrugging when Clark drained yet another three-pointer over her.
And Fever fans are noting that the Indiana practice player who was guarding Clark gave the same reaction.
"he hit the HVL shrug😂," one fan wrote in a comment.
Another fan posted a screenshot of the Fever practice player with the caption, "bro with the HVL reaction 😂".
Another fan posted four screenshots of players shrugging after a Clark made shot (including Van Lith and the Fever practice player) with the caption, "we calling this the caitlin shrug".
Fans can probably expect to see more shrugging reactions after Clark buckets this season.