Fever Reunite With Familiar Face Amid Yet Another Injury

Hardship signings are common practice for the injury-stricken Indiana Fever this season. The injury-bug has bitten so deep that they’ve needed to sign hardship players to replace the players who were already signed to cover for the original injuries.

On Thursday the team called in a familiar face — rookie guard Bree Hall is back in Indianapolis on a rest-of-season hardship contract after forward Chloe Bibby was ruled out with a knee injury for the remainder of 2025.

Bibby is Indiana’s fourth player going out for the season after guards Sydney Colson, Aari McDonald, and Sophie Cunningham — making the Fever’s roster of hardship replacements to consist of Shey Peddy, Odyssey Sims, Aerial Powers and now, Bree Hall.

It was a full-circle moment for Hall after being drafted by the Fever in the second round and playing one exhibition game with the team before being waived in early May. With Bibby sidelined, Indiana needed depth — and the upside is that Hall knows the system already.

Hall made her name at South Carolina as a two-time NCAA Champion known for her gritty defense and garnered the nickname "Big Shot Breezy" for her ability to make clutch shots in key moments. Hall was also signed to multiple hardship contracts with the Golden State Valkyries earlier in the season.

Fever beat reporter Chloe Peterson noted on X that the team “will be eligible for at least three for the rest of the season (including playoffs), and four until a potential return for Caitlin Clark.”

Clark remains listed as out on the injury report, but according to coach Stephanie White, the hope is that she’ll be ready to return before the end of the season — provided her health and recovery stay on track.

It has not been an easy road for the Fever this season with the revolving door of players in and out of the lineup. Each new player signed requires time to find their footing and develop chemistry with the rest of the team.

Fever Fans Welcome Rookie Bree Hall Back to the Team With Cautious Optimism

Despite the tough road ahead, fans took to social media to welcome Hall to the team with greetings such as, “Welcome, Bree! Let’s do this! 🔥🔥”

But with players dropping from the lineup all season long, some fans greeted Hall’s return with cautious optimism, commenting, “Welcome back 😩we hope you stay healthy 😭” and “​​Armor her up… 🤒.”

The Fever currently sit in playoff contention, and Hall’s addition could prove valuable as they aim to secure their spot down the stretch. For Hall, it’s another chance to prove she belongs in the WNBA — this time, with an opportunity that could last through the remainder of the season.

