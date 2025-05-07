Fever's Kelsey Mitchell Reveals Recovery Process From Offseason Broken Finger Injury
While a lot of the attention surrounding the Indiana Fever this past offseason was regarding either what Caitlin Clark was doing in the weight room or the many offseason moves that the Fever were making to bolster their roster, star guard Kelsey Mitchell was cooking while playing for the Shanxi Flame of the Women's Chinese Basketball Association (WCBA).
Given how great Mitchell is for the Fever, fans can surely imagine how well she'd do while playing in this league. However, fans weren't able to watch or keep up with Mitchell too much, given how limited WCBA broadcast access is for an American audience.
This is why some Fever fans were surprised to hear Mitchell speaking about a broken finger she suffered in China this past offseason on Wednesday.
On May 7, Chloe Peterson of IndyStar made an X post that wrote, "Kelsey Mitchell fractured her left middle finger (her shooting hand) while she was playing in China in the offseason, and says it’s now 'healing on its own.'
“There’s only so much you can do with fractured fingers, it’s a part of life, you know, part of basketball."
She then followed this up by writing, "She wasn’t able to get it fixed or get any rehab on it while she was playing in China, but the trainers with the Fever are helping her work through it now."
Therefore, it sounds like Mitchell is still working her way back from this injury. Hopefully, with all of the Fever's elite training staff now on the case, Mitchell will be back to full health by the time the regular season begins on May 17.