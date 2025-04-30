Fever's Natasha Howard Likens Caitlin Clark's 'Natural' Leadership to 2 WNBA Legends
The Indiana Fever's front office prioritized adding veteran leadership and championship experience when deciding who to sign and trade for over this past WNBA offseason.
This was shown by them signing three players (Natasha Howard, DeWanna Bonner, and Sydney Colson) in free agency, all of whom have won WNBA championships. Given that playoff inexperience seemed to harm the Fever when making it to the playoffs last season, these veterans should provide a ton of value as the 2025 campaign progresses.
And while these three will all provide leadership, that doesn't mean that Fever's roster was short on leaders before these free agency signings took place. Natasha Howard conveyed this when speaking with the media on April 30.
When Howard was asked about how Caitlin Clark compared to WNBA all-time greats, she said, "I see it already in practice. Like, she's talking, talking to us in the huddles and stuff. I feel like it’s natural for her, cause she did it at Iowa, for the four years that she was at Iowa," per an X post from @clrkszn.
"So I feel like she’s gonna be in that category with the Sue Birds and Diana Taurasis, and stuff like that," Howard added. "So she's going to be a really good point guard for years to come."
Howard already comparing Clark with arguably the two greatest guards in women's basketball history speaks volumes, and is a great indicator that the Fever's leadership on and off the court won't be an issue once the 2025 season commences.