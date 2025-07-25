Fever's Sophie Cunningham Rising Up WNBA Three-Point Ranks Amidst Hot Streak

Sophie Cunningham's first year in Indiana didn't kick off with a bang -- something the eighth-year guard has candidly acknowledged throughout the season.

Between injuries and lessened offensive production, the Fever's offseason trade acquisition struggled to find a rhythm, a microcosm of Indiana's struggles as a team to put forth a consistent product.

But Cunningham has put that narrative to bed of late, stringing together six consecutive double-figure outings off the bench. It's no coincidence that her three-point shooting is thriving, giving the Fever some much-needed production from distance.

Sophie Cunningham dropped 15 PTS (3-4 3PT) in last night's win over the Aces 🎯



she has six straight games in double figures and is shooting 58.1% from three during that span. pic.twitter.com/ATq4nWhwhD — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) July 25, 2025

Cunningham Pacing WNBA During Scorching Shooting Streak

Cunningham enjoyed a breakout performance on July 11, recording a 16-point double-double as she helped the Fever to a 99-82 statement win over the then-fourth-place Atlanta Dream.

"It's about dang time," Cunningham joked postgame, following just her third double-figure outing of the season.

That performance, highlighted by a season-high 4 three-pointers on just 5 attempts, was a harbinger of things to come.

After notching 15 points in Thursday's 10-point win against the Las Vegas Aces, Cunningham is averaging 13.7 PPG in a six-game stretch that dates back to July 11.

Sophie Cunningham continues her scorching shooting



15 Points

3/4 3PT



She is now shooting 58.1% (18/31) from 3 in her last 6 games including tonight. pic.twitter.com/98R0l39XPf — correlation (@nosyone4) July 25, 2025

Even more impressive are the results from distance.

Cunningham leads all WNBA players with 18 three-pointers made in that span, doing so on a league-best 58.1 3P%.

And for what it's worth, she's quietly climbing up the season leaderboards for three-point shooting.

Cunningham's 41.9 3P% ranks 10th in the WNBA amongst players with at least 30 three-pointers attempted. Considering her 3P% sat at 30.0% as recently as July 5, marred by her early-season struggles, it's a remarkable turnaround.

The Fever are 4-2 during her hot streak, the only two losses coming at the hands of the reigning champion New York Liberty. Cunningham is merely a piece of the puzzle in the wider lens of long-term success for Indiana, but her three-point shooting can undoubtedly elevate their game.

Sophie Cunningham last 6 games:



13.7 PPG

4.7 RPG

3.0 3PM

58.1% 3PT



The current favorite to win 6th Player of the Year on @PolymarketSport (+150). pic.twitter.com/PwsM8JSWKA — Polymarket Hoops (@PolymarketHoops) July 25, 2025

The Fever have been middle of the pack in three-point shooting this season, ranking 7th in both 3PM and 3P%. Clark's injuries, combined with some of her on-court struggles when she has been healthy, have no doubt contributed to this.

Still, Cunningham came to Indiana this offseason with an impressive sharpshooter resume and figured to help take Indiana from a solid playoff team to a potential championship contender.

The true ceiling of this Fever squad is murky, for reasons that go beyond Cunningham, but her recent outings and improved three-point success give hope that a second-half surge could be around the corner.

