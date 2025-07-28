Fever's Sophie Cunningham Turns Heads with 'Hot Girls Eat Arby’s' Tee on Barbie Night

Whether she’s on or off the court, Indiana Fever forward Sophie Cunningham is bold, unbothered, and unapologetically herself—often going viral for exactly that.

Her latest viral moment came Sunday, when she strolled into the Fever’s matchup against the Chicago Sky on Barbie Night wearing a T-shirt that confidently declared “Hot Girls Eat Arby’s”—a cheeky nod to the iconic fast food chain––and her fans are eating it up.

Arby’s didn’t waste a second to jump in on the conversation. The brand reposted a photo of Cunningham’s tunnel fit, crowning her an “unapologetic queen,” and dropped a link in the comments so fans could snag the now-viral shirt for themselves.

Fans online flooded the comments, some telling Arby’s they “have a new fan” and one even giving props to the collaboration saying, “Marketing Dept: give yourselves a 100% spot bonus for this collaboration/endorsement deal. you will crush your financial numbers with this absolute gem of a woman.”

Marketing Dept: give yourselves a 100% spot bonus for this collaboration/endorsement deal. you will crush your financial numbers with this absolute gem of a woman 🎯💯🔥 — Melon Husk (@Gee_Unit123) July 28, 2025

And for the record, this wasn’t Sophie’s first declaration of love for the sandwich franchise. Back in April, she posted a TikTok rating Arby’s ham and roast beef sliders a strong 9 out of 10.

Sophie Cunningham ordered Arby’s for a food review back in April. Just under 4 months later, she walks into Barbie Night against the Chicago Sky with a “Hot Girls Eat Arby’s” shirt, and walks out with an Arby’s endorsement. Sophie Cunningham is now Arby’s Barbie. Haters stay mad. pic.twitter.com/fCSM4s0hU7 — Andy froemel (@FroemelAndy) July 28, 2025

Whether it’s her feistiness on the court, or her playful digs at officiating on social media, one thing is clear—Sophie Cunningham isn’t afraid to be herself. Her unfiltered personality and authenticity are exactly what make the Fever forward a fan favorite.

