Fever's Sophie Cunningham Turns Heads with 'Hot Girls Eat Arby’s' Tee on Barbie Night

Indiana Fever forward Sophie Cunningham's 'Hot Girls Eat Arby's' tunnel fit goes viral ahead of matchup against the Chicago Sky on 'Barbie Night.'
Rosalina Lee
Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) celebrates Friday, July 11, 2025, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Atlanta Dream at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana Fever defeated the Atlanta Dream, 99-82.
Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) celebrates Friday, July 11, 2025, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Atlanta Dream at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana Fever defeated the Atlanta Dream, 99-82. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Whether she’s on or off the court, Indiana Fever forward Sophie Cunningham is bold, unbothered, and unapologetically herself—often going viral for exactly that.

Her latest viral moment came Sunday, when she strolled into the Fever’s matchup against the Chicago Sky on Barbie Night wearing a T-shirt that confidently declared Hot Girls Eat Arby’s”—a cheeky nod to the iconic fast food chain––and her fans are eating it up.

Arby’s didn’t waste a second to jump in on the conversation. The brand reposted a photo of Cunningham’s tunnel fit, crowning her an “unapologetic queen,” and dropped a link in the comments so fans could snag the now-viral shirt for themselves.

Fans online flooded the comments, some telling Arby’s they “have a new fan” and one even giving props to the collaboration saying, “Marketing Dept: give yourselves a 100% spot bonus for this collaboration/endorsement deal. you will crush your financial numbers with this absolute gem of a woman.”

And for the record, this wasn’t Sophie’s first declaration of love for the sandwich franchise. Back in April, she posted a TikTok rating Arby’s ham and roast beef sliders a strong 9 out of 10.



Whether it’s her feistiness on the court, or her playful digs at officiating on social media, one thing is clear—Sophie Cunningham isn’t afraid to be herself. Her unfiltered personality and authenticity are exactly what make the Fever forward a fan favorite.

Rosalina Lee
ROSALINA LEE

Rosalina Lee is one of the premiere content creators in the women’s basketball space. She has written for such companies as Red Bull Sports and has teamed up with notable brands such as Madison Square Garden, going behind the scenes with the New York Knicks and Rangers. She is currently offering analysis and fresh takes into the world of women’s basketball on her YouTube channel, and now with Indiana Fever On SI and Women's Fastbreak On SI, keeping fans in the loop with all the latest action!

