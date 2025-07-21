Fever Standout Sends Blunt Cathy Engelbert Pay Demand Amid WNBA Schedule Question

While WNBA players have long been frustrated with the salaries and revenue share percentages they receive, this frustration is now reaching a boiling point, given the ongoing negotiations between the league and its players for the next Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

With the current CBA ending after this season, players are making it extremely clear that they're not willing to budge when it comes to increasing their salaries significantly. As it stands, the max salary a WNBA player can receive is about $250,000. And reports are indicating that the players' association is looking for that to increase to somewhere around $1 million in the next CBA.

Indiana Fever standout Sophie Cunningham has never been afraid of speaking her mind, which has endeared her to many fans. And this was conveyed once more when she was speaking with the media after the Fever's practice on July 20.

Cunningham was asked a question about whether she agrees with a recent comment WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert made, that a 44-game regular season is too many contests for the length of the current season, per a video from Scott Agness' YouTube account.

"Yeah, you can just tell Cathy to pay us. And then we can have a discussion. So, yeah," Cunningham responded.

Do they get money from Jersey sales? pic.twitter.com/uvOhayD3rH — Lexie Hull and Sophie C reposts TikTok (@HullTiktok) July 21, 2025

While Cunningham wasn't part of the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game and therefore didn't get to wear one of the iconic "Pay Us What You Owe Us" shirts that the All-Stars wore when warming up before Saturday's game (which took place on the Indiana Fever's home court), these comments make it clear where Cunningham's allegiances lie.

