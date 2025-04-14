Fever Star Sophie Cunningham Foresees 'Hell' Future of Playing Paige Bueckers
The 2025 WNBA Draft takes place on Monday night. And just like when the Indiana Fever had the No. 1 overall pick of last year's WNBA Draft, there's no doubt who the Dallas Wings (who have the first pick this year) will be using that prized pick on.
UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers is not only a tremendous talent on the court, but she's also a massive superstar who will bring a ton of attention to her franchise, just as Clark did with Indiana one season ago. This is why Bueckers is the obvious pick for the Wings.
WNBA veterans have likely had Bueckers (who is fresh off winning a 2025 national championship with UConn) on their radar for some time. And during an April 7 interview with The Mirror, Fever guard Sophie Cunningham made her opinion of Bueckers extremely clear, and predicted what it would be like to face her in the future.
"Paige Bueckers, I think she's a hell of a player," Cunningham said. "Something I really like about her is that she's the ultimate teammate as well. Like, she's not selfish. She'll make the willing cast, she gets her own. But just her attitude and her vibe and everything she brings to the table, I think it's awesome. The last two or three collegiate classes, they just have a lot of stardom.
"They have a huge platform that the college game has given them," Cunningham continued. "And for them to come back and put it into the W, I just think it's nothing but good things. I am excited for Paige. I think it'd be fun to play with her sometime at some point.
"Playing against her is going to be hell," she concluded.
The Fever and Wings face off for the first time in 2025 on June 27 in a game that will attract a ton of eyeballs.