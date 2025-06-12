Fever Star Sophie Cunningham Sends Optimistic Message About Injury Recovery

Indiana Fever standout guard Sophie Cunningham has been sidelined since her team's May 30 game against the Connecticut Sun, when she re-aggravated a right ankle injury that initially occurred during Indiana's final WNBA preseason game against the Atlanta Dream.

This was a frustrating injury for the Fever for several reasons. Not only is Cunningham an offensive threat and spark plug of energy, but the re-injury came on the heels of Caitlin Clark being ruled out for a stretch as well.

In order to ensure the issue doesn't linger, the Fever appear to be exercising caution before bringing her back this time around. But that didn't keep Cunningham from getting optimistic about her injury recovery when speaking with the media on June 12.

"Yeah, I've been feeling really good. I'm just trying to get full clearance for Saturday. But so far, so good," Cunningham said, per an X post from Chloe Peterson. The Fever's next game is on Saturday, against the New York Liberty.

When asked how frustrating it was to deal with back-to-back injuries, she said, "You have no idea. I felt good coming into training camp, felt like I was in the best shape I've been in since being in the league... Then you get hurt pretty bad, torn up ankle. Maybe came back a little bit too soon... Just got to keep controlling what I can control. And that was bringing energy to my team. And so I'm still gonna do that regardless of where I'm at."

Cunningham later added, "I think I've been progressing really well every single day, and I'm pretty much full go [in practice]."

Sophie Cunningham on her injury: “I’ve been feeling really good, just trying to get full clearance for Saturday.”



She has been practicing, but the medical staff will make the final decision on her status for this weekend.



More: pic.twitter.com/QNmz3t8A8H — Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) June 12, 2025

This final sentence from Cunningham seems to bode well for her chances to play on Saturday, but that isn't set in stone.

Recommended Reading: