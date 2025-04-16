Fever Top WNBA Draft Pick Gets Honest About Playing With Caitlin Clark
If any college or professional women's basketball player (or any basketball player, for that matter) is being honest with themselves, they would be willing to admit that they want to play with Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark.
Not only does Clark's global renown add a lot of attention to those she plays with, but her generational court vision and passing ability create easy buckets for her teammates and are an invaluable asset for her team.
The Fever added three players to their roster (for now) during the 2025 WNBA Draft on April 15: Florida State forward Makayla Timpson, South Carolina guard Bree Hall, and Gonzaga forward Yvonne Ejim. And when speaking with the media on April 15, Timpson spoke about getting to play on the same team as Clark.
"Yeah, I mean she reached out to me yesterday, and we've always been talking, you know," Timpson said of Fever wing Natasha Howard, per an X post from @FeverBandwagon.
"She told me earlier last year that she wanted to play with me, and this was before she went to the Fever. So I guess she spoke it into existence... But I'm just super excited to be with someone I know."
Natasha Howard also played college ball at Florida State, which explains her connection to Timpson.
Then Timpson was asked about getting to play with Caitlin Clark.
"Oh yeah, that's going to be pretty good," Timpson said. "I mean, she's a great point guard, she set the tone for the league last year. She had an incredible rookie season, so I'm just excited to play with her as well."
We can't blame Timpson for her excitement about what's to come.