Fever vs Sky Viewership Validates Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese Rivalry Interest
The hype around the Indiana Fever’s season opener against the Chicago Sky Saturday was felt all across the sports world and the numbers are there to back it. The matchup averaged 2.7 million viewers and peaked at 3.1 million, making it the most-watched WNBA game ever on ESPN networks—a staggering 115% increase from last year's opener.
Pat Boylan, TV Play-by-Play voice of the Indiana Fever, emphasized just how massive these numbers are with a comparison to the always hyped Subway Series between the New York Yankees and Mets, posting to X, “For perspective: this tops Yankees/Mets Sunday night baseball - which got 2.54 million - its best rating in 7 years".
The buzz the game generated can be attributed to the debut of season two for Caitlin Clark and the new-look Fever, which was of course enhanced via the matchup in facing off with Angel Reese and the Sky. And as anyone who has been following women's basketball is well aware, the meetings between these two stars have caused quite a stir dating back to college.
This year, the league capitalized on the fan anticipation by scheduling the two teams to face off five times, including a marquee matchup during the WNBA’s inaugural Rivals Week in August. When the schedule was announced in April, some pushed back on labeling the Fever and Sky as true rivals, arguing the matchup lacked competition after Indiana’s 3-1 series advantage over Chicago last season.
But make no mistake, this is a fan-born rivalry and the numbers show it. The star power Clark and Reese wield combined with their storied history, has created a cultural moment that transcends team records. If this opener is any indication, the Fever-Sky showdowns will continue the established precedent of being the most-watched WNBA games all season long.
Fortunately for Clark fans, the rivalry has been completely one-sided at the professional level, and the interest around the Fever remains high regardless of the opposition—though there is clearly a little extra spice when they face off with Reese and the Sky.