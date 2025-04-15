Fever WNBA Draft Pick Has Aliyah Boston Emotional Over South Carolina Reunion
The Indiana Fever didn't have nearly as exciting of a 2025 WNBA Draft as they had in 2024 or 2023.
Of course, no draft in Fever history is ever going to compete with the franchise securing generational talent and global superstar Caitlin Clark last year with their No. 1 pick. And if there ever was a draft that could compete with that, it came one year before when the Fever drafted star forward Aliyah Boston No. 1 overall.
These consecutive top picks bearing fruit, combined with all the offseason roster acquisitions Indiana has made, have set the Fever up for success this upcoming season. However, it also set them up to not have any top draft picks this year, as their first pick in the draft was No. 19 overall. They also had the No. 20 and No. 33 picks.
And the Fever used their No. 20 pick to draft former South Carolina Gamecocks standout Bree Hall.
It's always a great idea to get a player from a top-tier college program like the one Dawn Staley has built at South Carolina. And the Fever have a great history with Gamecocks, which is proven by Aliyah Boston, who spent her college career playing for Staley.
It didn't take Boston long to show her excitement about reuniting with her former South Carolina teammate in Indiana, as she made an X post soon after Hall was drafted that read, "BIG BREEZY REUNION 🥹🥹 im literally crying rn".
Boston also showed love to Indiana's No. 19 pick Makayla Timpson by writing, "Makayla welcome to the fever 🔥!! Let’s get it!!"
With the draft in the rearview mirror, Fever fans can focus on training camp (and who makes the final roster), which begins in less than two weeks.