Fresh Caitlin Clark Workout Video Turns Heads During Fever Offseason

Indiana Fever superstar guard Caitlin Clark is one of the most marketable athletes in the world right now.

This is owed to the massive platform and fan base she has, which is the result of her historic college career at the University of Iowa and then her continuing and furthering that success with the Fever in the WNBA. Even though Clark missed most of the 2025 season with injuries, she is still unquestionably the biggest star in women's basketball and has a ton of name recognition and renown across the globe.

And Clark has capitalized on this through several lucrative brand deals and partnerships with some of the world's most iconic companies, including Gatorade, State Farm, and Nike, just to name a few.

One of Clark's most historic partnerships is with DICK'S Sporting Goods. Last year, the largest sporting goods retailer in the United States announced that it would be selling Fever t-shirts with Clark's name and number in all 724 of its stores, which was the first time a female athlete had her apparel available for purchase at every DICK'S store.

Oct 5, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Caitlin Clark looks on from the sideline during warmups before the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Caitlin Clark Stars in New DICK'S Sporting Goods Video

Clark and DICK'S Sporting Goods appear to be expanding their partnership, which is shown through a video that Clark released on her Instagram on November 1.

The video showed Clark working out, doing various muscle-building and strengthening activities on a basketball court. She also strikes several poses, which are then shown in Polaroid photos. The post is captioned, "Caitlin’s Court - fits to go from hoops to hang. Now available at DICK’S House of Sport." because Clark now has her own specific section on the company's website, where fans can go to buy all of her available apparel.

The post is amassing engagement at an impressive rate. Her former teammate at Iowa, Jada Gyamfi, commented on the video and wrote, "Sexy mommy," and the Fever's official Instagram account added, "🔥🔥".

It's worth noting that Clark isn't doing any basketball activities or workouts during the video. Of course, there's no way of knowing when this commercial was shot, nor if there would have been an intention to use basketball-specific content in the video in the first place. But there's a chance that doing actual basketball stuff for the shoot was not an option if it occurred when Clark was still on the mend from her recent injuries.

Regardless, fans can prepare for her eventual return in 2026 by buying her apparel at their local DICK'S Sporting Goods' store.

