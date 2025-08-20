How Fever Coach's Honest Caitlin Clark Injury Update Impacts Return Timeline

All eyes within the women's basketball world are on when Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark (who is unquestionably the WNBA's biggest star) will be returning to the court, given that she has been sidelined since July 15 with a groin issue.

Perhaps the clearest indication about when Clark could potentially return came from ESPN play-by-play man Ryan Ruocco during Indiana's August 12 game against the Dallas Wings.

"Now, that stretch where they have the week off is where [Fever coach] Stephanie White reiterated to us today, she's hoping Caitlin Clark returns to practice," Ruocco said. "Stephanie talked yesterday about how Caitlin has been running more, doing more on-court work. She is hoping that Caitlin returns to practice next week, would need multiple days in practice before she then gets into a game.

"But you see the way the schedule stacks up after that week, and wonder, could one of those games against Minnesota, or maybe the 26th at home against Seattle, be a potential return game," Ruocco concluded of Clark.

Stephanie White Speaks on Caitlin Clark Injury Return

The "week off" that Ruocco alluded to is taking place right now, given that the Fever's last game was on August 17 and they don't play again until August 22. Therefore, the hope for fans was that Clark would be practicing with the team, so that she could be on track to play during the games that Ruocco seemed to have circled on the calendar.

Stephanie White spoke with the media after the team's August 20 practice (in which Clark was not participating in the portion that was open to the media) and sent an honest message regarding No. 22's status.

“Until she can get into practice, and until you guys see her in practice, it's really status quo, same as same as we have been," White said, per an X post from Chloe Peterson of IndyStar.

Aug 7, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Indiana Fever injured guard Caitlin Clark (right) with head coach Stephanie White against the Phoenix Mercury during an WNBA game at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

What Stephanie White's Update Means for Caitlin Clark's Return

Perhaps fans shouldn't read too much into what White said. However, given how much interest and intrigue there is regarding Clark's return, fans will surely be quick to note that this doesn't necessarily sound like a good update.

What seems certain is that Clark isn't practicing at full capacity right now. Therefore, she doesn't seem to be on the schedule that Ruocco alluded to earlier this month. While a lot can change on any day, this doesn't seem to bode well for Clark's chances of returning to the court in the next week.

