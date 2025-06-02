Indiana Fever Announce Emergency Hardship Player Signing
The Indiana Fever have been ravaged by injuries of late. Star guard Caitlin Clark went out with a left quad injury last week and guards Sophie Cunningham and Sydney Colson exited Friday's game against the Connecticut Sun and were unable to return.
With all three guards dealing with injuries, and with no clear timeline for their return, the Fever found themselves shorthanded in the backcourt.
In response, the team announced the signing of guard Aari McDonald on an emergency hardship exception Monday. McDonald was most recently with the Los Angeles Sparks, but waived just ahead of the start of the WNBA season.
An emergency hardship exception allows a franchise to sign a player immediately in the event the team falls below 10 available players at a given time. That player then remains on the roster until the returning players get the team back to 10 game-eligible players.
McDonald averaged 8.7 points per game and 3.7 assists in 26 games with the Sparks last season. She has averaged 8.6 points and 2.8 assists across her four year WNBA career, that following her selection as the No. 3 overall pick by the Atlanta Dream in the 2021 WNBA Draft.
Fever head coach Stephanie White had previously said the team was looking for the best player available who would fill the team's glaring need for depth in the backcourt. And obviously Indiana's brass thought McDonald fit the bill.
McDonald will now get a chance to show what she can do with a Fever squad hoping to steady the ship until Clark and company can return.