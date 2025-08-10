Indiana Fever Announce Guard Signing Amid Rash of Injuries

Indiana Fever point guards Aari McDonald and Sydney Colson suffering season-ending injuries during the team's August 7 game against the Phoenix Mercury (a broken foot for McDonald and an ACL tear for Colson) created a dire situation for the Fever.

The only point guards on the roster were McDonald, Colson, and Caitlin Clark, who is also still sidelined with a groin injury. Therefore, the team was left without any active point guard, and they weren't able to address this before their August 9 game against the Chicago Sky.

While the Fever were still able to dominate the Sky without any point guard, it was still clear they were going to sign a healthy ball-handler and facilitator via a hardship contract as soon as they were able. And that's exactly what they did on August 10, as the franchise announced the signing of Odyssey Sims.

we have signed Odyssey Sims to a hardship contract.



welcome to Indy, Odyssey 🙌



more info: https://t.co/y8qOMsG2pH pic.twitter.com/45J3UjLix1 — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) August 10, 2025

Who is Odyssey Sims?

Per an August 10 press release, "The Indiana Fever have signed guard Odyssey Sims to a hardship contract, the team announced today. The Fever qualify for the hardship roster spot due to the injuries to Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald.

"Sims has averaged 11.2 points per game, 3.8 assists per game and 2.5 rebounds per game across her 11-year WNBA career, making appearances with Tulsa Shock (2014-15), Dallas Wings (2016, 2023-24), LA Sparks (2017-18, 2024-25), Minnesota Lynx (2019-20, 2022), Atlanta Dream (2021) and Connecticut Sun (2022)," the press release added.

"During the 2019 season, while with the Lynx, Sims was named to her first WNBA All-Star team and the All-WNBA Second Team. Sims spent the first part of the 2025 season with the LA Sparks where she averaged 9.8 points per game and 3.5 assists per game in 11 games started."

May 30, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Sparks guard Odyssey Sims (0) dribbles against Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) in the third quarter of their game at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The Sparks' decision to waive Sims in early July came as a surprise to many, as she had seemed to carve out a solid role for herself off of Los Angeles' bench. But that ultimately serves as a benefit to Indiana, as they now have a healthy point guard on their roster ahead of their August 12 contest against the Dallas Wings.

There's no doubt that Sims will be thrown into the fire in terms of getting playing time once she arrives in Indianapolis.

The good news is that the Fever's coaching staff went through this same song and dance, so to speak, with Aari McDonald earlier this year (as she signed to an emergency hardship contract and needed to be ready in one day), so they'll know how to get Sims acclimated quickly.

Recommended Reading: