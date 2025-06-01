Indiana Fever Coach Shares 'Good News' Injury Updates on Key Players
It has been a brutal past eight days for the Indiana Fever franchise and its fan base. Not only is the team 0-3 stemming from their May 24 defeat to the New York Liberty (including a loss to the Connecticut Sun, who hadn't won a game before that contest), but they're not dealing with injuries to three key guards: Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham, and Sydney Colson.
It's already known that Clark is out for at least another week as she continues to recover from a left quad strain. However, the statuses of Cunningham and Colson (who both had lower-body injuries during the team's May 29 loss to the Sun) weren't clear after the game.
But Fever head coach Stephanie White shared a positive update regarding these two guards when speaking with the media on June 1.
"We got good news from both of their MRIs. As good of news as you can get," White said of Cunningham and Colson, per the Fever's YouTube account. "So right now, it's a day-to-day thing. We're looking forward to hopefully them returning at some point sooner rather than later. But at the same time, it's how each of them progresses in their rehab and in their return to the court action."
She then added, "Syd[ney] has been progressing very quickly. She's gonna get out there and get some shots up, too. So we'll see where she sits after her recovery back from today... then we'll see where she is tomorrow."
She also clarified that Colson is dealing with an upper leg injury while Cunningham re-aggravated the ankle injury she had suffered during the Fever's final preseason game.
Ideally, both Colson and Cunningham will be active for the team's June 3 game against the Washington Mystics. But that could be too optimistic of a timeline, especially in Cunningham's case.