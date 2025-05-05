Indiana Fever Cut Ties With 2 Players After Iowa Exhibition Game
The WNBA preseason presents an opportunity for many rookies and otherwise unproven professional players to show teams that they're worth a roster spot in the world's most competitive women's basketball league.
In addition to all of the other reasons why the Indiana Fever's two preseason games this weekend were exciting, several members of the Fever were given this opportunity for the first time. This includes several players whom Indiana selected in the 2025 WNBA Draft and were expected to have a tough time making the team, given the limited number of spots available.
And Indiana has announced on May 5 that two players have been cut from the roster.
The first announcement (which came through their social media page) was that 30-year-old Jillian Alleyne had been waived by the team. Moments later, news broke that former South Carolina Gamecocks guard and No. 20 overall pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft Bree Hall has also been waived.
These two moves do not come as a surprise, as both players were certainly long shots to make the Fever's roster for the regular season, especially given how well Makayla Timpson, the No. 19 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, has performed during training camp to this point.
Alleyne played 10 minutes in Indiana's May 4 exhibition game against the Brazilian National Team at the University of Iowa, scoring 3 points and grabbing 7 rebounds. Hall played 16 minutes and scored 9 points while also securing 4 assists.
The Fever likely still have two more roster cuts to make before 2025 regular season rosters must be finalized.