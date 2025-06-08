Indiana Fever Dominate Chicago Sky in One-Sided Rivalry Battle
The Indiana Fever improved to 2-0 in the WNBA Commissioner's Cup, dismantling the Chicago Sky in a dominant 79-52 victory.
The primetime matchup was without some of its top stars, as the Fever entered play without Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham, and head coach Stephanie White. Meanwhile, Sky point guard Courtney Vandersloot was carted off halfway through the first quarter with an ugly looking knee injury.
Indiana shrugged off its losses with ease while the Sky struggled from the get-go to find a rhythm.
Chicago shot just 32.1% from the field and 3-of-15 from deep, held to a season low scoring output (with the previous low also coming against the Fever). 11 players entered for the Sky, but none were able to reach double figures.
The Fever, meanwhile, tied a season-high 11 three-pointers for the second consecutive game. Kelsey Mitchell's game-high 17 points led a balanced offensive attack that put the Sky in a 29-point deficit by the close of the third quarter.
Drama, tension, and headlines have surrounded this rivalry, fueled in large part by Clark and Angel Reese. But thus far in 2025, it's been completely one-sided.
Indiana has outscored Chicago by a combined 62 points in two games this season, with the Sky falling by 25 points or more in both affairs.
Even dating back to last season, the Fever are 5-1 against the Sky, coinciding with Clark's arrival in the WNBA. So while the rivalry has received plenty of attention, the on-court performance shows a sizable gap.
Reese was a non-factor Saturday night, limited to just four points while only taking 7 shots.
The Fever are back at .500, stacking wins and improving to 4-4. They are one of two WNBA teams still undefeated in Commssioner's Cup play, matching the New York Liberty at 2-0.
The Sky fall to 2-5 with their lone wins coming against the last place Dallas Wings.
The Fever and Sky play three more times this season, but unless the Sky can turn things around, it's not looking like one of the league's most exciting rivalries will be particularly competitive this year.