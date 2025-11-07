Indiana Fever Dominate WNBA in This Off-Court Trend

There's no question that the Indiana Fever are the WNBA's most popular team. There's also no question that this is owed to Caitlin Clark being on the roster, given that the 23-year-old is the biggest star in women's basketball history.

However, the rest of the Fever roster deserves a good deal of credit, too. While many of them might not have been household names or recognized on the street by casual (or merely NBA) fans before Clark came to town, they have capitalized on this proximity to Clark in impressive ways.

Not only do several players do a great job posting and remaining active on social media, which helps heighten their platform, but the Fever are much more prominent than any other WNBA team in one other form of media.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts from the bench during Game 4 of the WNBA semifinals against the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sydney Colson Speaks on Indiana Fever's Podcast Prominence

Fever guard Sydney Colson addressed this during her November 6 interview with Ros Gold-Onwude for the Good Follow show. At one point, Gold-Onwude asked Colson, "The Indiana Fever this year, y'all had to be the most talkative, podcast-y team in the W. There were three different podcasts."

She then listed the three podcasts, which are the Unsupervised podcast that Colson does with former WNBA player Theresa Plaisance, the Post Moves podcast that Fever center Aliyah Boston has with WNBA legend Candace Parker, and Sophie Cunningham's Show Me Something podcast.

Gold-Onwude then asked Colson how the team navigated this many podcasts, and Colson said, "Nobody really came to the locker room or gym talking about it. You just did your own thing off the court. I don't know, this is an interesting time in women's sports, where typically, people weren't getting this many opportunities... Especially if you're not a superstar player, you're not having a podcast or doing anything.

"So the landscape of things have changed since NIL, since just more eyes on the sport," Colson continued. "So people are trying to take advantage and maximize the opportunities that you have."

While Chicago Sky star Angel Reese has her own Unapologetically Angel podcast, there might not be any other current WNBA players with active, weekly podcasts (unless this writer is forgetting some, which is possible) aside from these three Fever podcasts.

Of course, if Caitlin Clark were to start her own podcast, ratings for that would surely be through the roof. In the meantime, Fever fans must content themselves with Clark appearing as a guest on several podcasts, with head coach Stephanie White showing up as a special podcast guest every once in a while, and with these three aforementioned podcasts.

Perhaps one of these three podcasts can convince Clark to come on soon, because she hasn't appeared on any of them yet.

Recommended Reading: