Indiana Fever Face Extra Challenge with 2026 WNBA Schedule

Every WNBA season presents its own set of unforeseen hurdles. But the Indiana Fever can brace for one challenge right from the jump.

On Wednesday, the WNBA released the full 2026 schedule, which remains at 44 games for a second consecutive season. The regular season is slated to begin on May 8, though the league and WNBPA have yet to reach a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA).

The schedule includes a 17-day pause in early September for the FIBA World Cup. That's led to a more jam-packed schedule than usual, and Indiaan is one of a select few teams that will bear the brunt.

The Fever's schedule includes three sets of back-to-backs in 2026, tied for the most in the WNBA. The Las Vegas Aces, New York Liberty, and Golden State Valkyries are the only other teams with three.

Ten of the league's 15 teams have no more than one back-to-back; the Dallas Wings and Chicago Sky have none.

Granted, every team will have to contend with a slightly condensed schedule, and it's not exactly unfamiliar territory for Indiana. The Fever played two sets of back-to-backs in 2025 -- a season that saw lower-body injuries run rampant league-wide.

Players and coaches alike raised their displeasure about quick turnarounds and insufficient recovery time. Recovery should be top of mind for a Fever squad that suffered five different season-ending injuries, most notably including star point guard Caitlin Clark, who played just 13 games in 2025.

Stalling CBA discussions makes it difficult to predict the Fever's 2026 roster, especially given the vast free-agent player pool. Still, should Indiana bring back Sophie Cunningham, Aari McDonald, and Chloe Bibby for another season, they'd have four players fresh off long-term lower-body injuries.

Keeping Clark healthy, in particular, is paramount for Indiana. The Fever managed an impressive run to the WNBA semifinals in 2025 despite Clark's absence, forcing overtime in the decisive Game 5 against Las Vegas, but that's not a formula they're looking to repeat.

Thus, a tight schedule with numerous back-to-backs is likely the last thing head coach Stephanie White wants to see

Stalling CBA Talks Could Further Impact WNBA Schedule

The WNBA released its 2026 schedule Wednesday, but there's no guarantee it follows as planned.

According to Annie Costabile of Front Office Sports, "multiple league sources believe the best-case scenario for free agency would be early March, and that’s if the ink dries on a new CBA by early February."

The latest reports indicate that the WNBA and WBNPA still have a gap to close when it comes to an agreement on a revised salary cap structure. Should the stalemate continue, the threat of a further condensed schedule -- or perhaps even a lock out -- looms large.

If the past few months are any indication, the best recourse may be to prepare for the worst.