Indiana Fever Pull ESPN Shade Receipts After WNBA Playoff Prediction Goes Sour

If you're a fan of the Indiana Fever, you're well aware of the fact that this team pulled off an extraordinary upset over the Atlanta Dream on September 18, finishing their best-of-three first-round WNBA playoff series with an 87-85 win on the Dream's home court.

So many people deserve their flowers in the wake of this win. Stephanie White and the rest of the coaching staff need to receive their credit for crafting a fantastic game plan against a physically imposing and talented Dream team, the front office needs love because of how they put this roster together — especially in adding players like Odyssey Sims, Aerial Powers, Shey Peddy, and Chloe Bibby in the middle of the season, all of whom have been impact players.

And of course, every player on the roster needs to get a bunch of praise, given what they managed to do in the wake of seemingly insurmountable adversity and injuries this squad has had to endure since the 2025 WNBA regular season began.

Most of those outside of the Fever's organization counted them out before this series began. And this couldn't have been made any clearer by ESPN.

Fever Flex ESPN Shade Receipts After Upsetting Dream

On September 13, ESPN published an article that asked nine members of ESPN's staff (particularly those who cover women's basketball) to predict how every first-round WNBA playoffs matchup would go.

When it came to the Fever vs. Dream series, all nine writers predicted that Atlanta would win, while six of them predicted that the Dream would produce a sweep.

It seems that the Fever were well aware of this, as they posted a screenshot of the ESPN predictions on their X account just a few moments after Thursday's win was secured.

"Now You Know." the post was captioned, which has been a tagline for Indiana throughout this 2025 campaign.

For what it's worth, at least one of these ESPN writers had a sense of humor about this post, as WNBA insider Alexa Philippou responded to this with her own X post that read, "😅 touché".

Perhaps the Fever will now want ESPN to do another prediction article for their WNBA Semifinals series against the Las Vegas Aces (who beat the Seattle Storm by one point on Thursday night) and predict against them once again.

Regardless of how ESPN sees the Fever's chances of winning against Las Vegas, the WNBA Semifinals will start on September 21.

