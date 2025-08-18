Indiana Fever Reveal Reason Caitlin Clark Didn't Travel With Team

The Indiana Fever had their backs against the wall heading into their August 17 road game against the Connecticut Sun.

Not only had this team lost four of its last five games, but Indiana was slipping in the WNBA standings as a result of this recent skid. They're currently at No. 7 in the WNBA standings, and the top eight teams make it into the playoffs. And given that the Fever only have nine more regular season games after this Sunday's contest (three of which are against the league-leading Minnesota Lynx), matchups against teams like the Sun (who have the league's worst record) feel like they're must-win.

This is why the Fever deserve a lot of credit for their impressive second-half comeback against Connecticut, which ended up in a 99-93 overtime victory. While it's hard to imagine a fully healthy Fever team would ever get down to the Sun by that many points, the bottom line is that the Fever aren't close to being fully healthy.

In addition to Sophie Cunningham going down in the first half, the Fever have been without Caitlin Clark got over a month now, as she's still sidelined with a groin injury.

Actually, Clark wasn't even sidelined on Sunday. She did not travel with the team to Connecticut.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) and guard Sophie Cunningham (8) watch from the bench during the first half of a game against the Washington Mystics on Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Reason Caitlin Clark Did Not Travel With Fever For August 17 Game

While it isn't uncommon for injured players to not travel with their teams to road games, Clark has done so for every game of the season to this point. Therefore, Clark's absence from the bench on Sunday got some attention (despite it being known that she wouldn't be there before the game).

And IndyStar Fever reporter Brian Haenchen explained No. 22 not traveling in an August 17 article.

"The Fever said Clark's absence Sunday was to continue rehab as she ramps up a potential return to the court," Haenchen wrote.

Getting caught up on things: The Fever clarified why Caitlin Clark did not travel with the team to Connecticut. She is continuing to rehab as she ramps up to a potential return. https://t.co/MMHzz4IBEp — hank 🇰🇷 (@Brian_Haenchen) August 17, 2025

So there you have it; the Fever wanted Clark to remain in Indianapolis in order to continue with her rehab. Without looking too deep into this, it does seem to suggest that No. 22 would be nearing her return to the court, given that rehab is ramping up.

It was conveyed earlier this month that the hope was for Clark to return to practice during this four-day break from games the Fever have from August 18 through August 21, potentially opening the door for her to return to games by the end of the month.

