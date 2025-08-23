Indiana Fever's Aerial Powers Hardship Signing Fills Vacant Enforcer Role

The Indiana Fever still have a lot to play for with eight regular season games left in the 2025 WNBA campaign. Not only do they want to keep proving how resilient they are in the face of the massive adversity they've faced this season (mainly in the form of several season-ending injuries to impact players, along with Caitlin Clark's continued absence because of a groin injury), but they're also still in a playoff position.

As of August 23, the Fever's 19-17 record puts them in the No. 6 spot in the standings. While they're only 1.5 games away from the Los Angeles Sparks (who are on the outside looking in at No. 9), they still have good odds to make the playoffs. And given that Clark could presumably return at some point in the coming weeks, they would turn the Fever into a team that no opponent wants to play once the postseason arrives.

And the Fever have added signed another player to help that postseason push, as it was announced on August 23 that they signed Aerial Powers to a 7-day hardship contract.

Jun 19, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Valkyries guard Aerial Powers (23) before the game against the Indiana Fever at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Indiana Fever's Aerial Powers Signing

Per an August 23 press release from the Fever, "Powers, a nine-year WNBA veteran, started her career in 2016 as the No. 5 selection in the 2016 WNBA Draft by the Dallas Wings, eventually earning a spot on the WNBA All-Rookie team. In 2019, the 5-11 guard was part of the Washington Mystics squad that won the WNBA Championship, averaging 7.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in the playoffs. Powers also spent three seasons with the Minnesota Lynx (2021-23) and one with the Atlanta Dream (2024)."

Powers has averaged 10.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game across her career, and played in two contests for the Golden State Valkyries earlier this season.

we have signed Aerial Powers to a 7-day hardship contract.



welcome to Indy, Aerial



— Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) August 23, 2025

How Will Aerial Powers Impact Fever?

The Fever signing Powers makes a lot of sense, given that they're depleted at guard and on the wing. However, depth on the perimeter isn't the only way that Powers can help the team.

Sophie Cunningham stepped into an enforcer role for the Fever this season, which was much needed (especially when Caitlin Clark was on the court). However, now that Cunningham is out for the season with a torn MCL in her knee, the Fever had been without a guard who can bring that tenacity and grit to the game.

Powers has earned a reputation for protecting her teammates and not shying away from any mid-game heat. This was proven by a spicy exchange she had with Aces star Jackie Young back in 2024.

Aerial Powers and Jackie Young getting SPICY



— Women's Hoops Network (@WomensHoops_USA) June 1, 2024

Therefore, Powers' signing could give the Fever an added edge that they lost when Cunningham was sidelined.

