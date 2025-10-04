Indiana Fever Standout Shares Emotional Message About 2025 WNBA Season

One of the most intriguing additions the Indiana Fever's front office made last offseason was signing veteran wing and three-time WNBA champion Natasha Howard.

Not only was Howard's scoring ability and defensive prowess likely to benefit the Fever, but her championship experience and proven leadership pedigree were expected to be a great complement to the Fever's young core.

And the 2025 season proved this to be true. While the 11.4 points per game Howard scored with the Fever was the fewest points per game she has produced since her 2020 campaign, Howard was invaluable down the stretch for Indiana, often serving as a primary scoring option in the wake of the team's devastating string of season-ending injuries.

Sep 16, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever forward Natasha Howard (6) dribbles the ball while Atlanta Dream guard Maya Caldwell (33) defends during game two of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Natasha Howard Sends Heartfelt Message About Indiana Fever Season

Howard clearly adores her time spent with this team, which was conveyed in an Instagram post she made on October 3.

"I still haven’t had much time to process everything coming this far and not being able to finish it out with the teammates I’ve grown to love and enjoy is tough. Sometimes as a professional you say you enjoyed every teammate, even when you didn’t. But this group is honestly different. They made me feel wanted, valued, and loved. I wasn’t just another number to them. They pulled the vet out of me. Normally, I just play ball, but this team showed me how much I truly belonged. Fifteen new sisters 🥹 we made history together, and that’s something nobody can ever take away from us," Howard wrote.

"Sure, I could complain about the calls we didn’t get, the hate we received all season, or the doubts people threw our way. But instead, we made things shake regardless & we stuck together. All year we heard we didn’t belong, that we wouldn’t make it far. We never let the noise get us down it only made us fight harder. I wasn’t ready for this season to end, not just because we were chasing a championship, but because I wasn’t ready to leave the love I felt from every single player. If we could make it this far with seven injuries, just imagine what a full roster would’ve looked like," she continued.

"The funny part is I know I love my girls because I’ve never bought birthday gifts for so many teammates in one season 😂. Even though the season is over, these relationships will last forever. To the true fans who genuinely loved me thank you. I’d go to war any day, any time for these ladies. This season will go down as one of the best of my career. 🥹 yes I’m still crying because we went through hell & we never stop trusting and believing in each other!"

Howard's message has gotten a lot of love from her teammates. Caitlin Clark commented, writing, "Slimeeeeee , appreciate you always 🖤". And Sophie Cunningham added, "our tashy❤️❤️".

"This is the most special team, a special group, that I've been on."



Natasha Howard on this year's squad ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jzWyoNQLXr — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) October 2, 2025

Howard, like almost every other WNBA veteran, becomes a free agent after the 2025 season. However, she seems keen to return to this franchise for next season, and one would imagine the feeling is mutual.

