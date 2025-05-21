Indiana Fever Stars Make Michael B. Jordan Request
The Indiana Fever play in front of one of the most passionate fan bases in all of the WNBA, perhaps in all of basketball. And given this atmosphere, it's no surprise to hear many women's basketball fans say that they want to watch a game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse Arena at some point.
NBA games frequently see celebrities sitting courtside. And one A-list icon who has made several appearances at games is actor Michael B. Jordan, who is best known for his film roles in Creed (2015), Black Panther (2018), and most recently Sinners (2025).
It's very clear that Michael B. Jordan has several fans among the Fever roster. This was conveyed by a TikTok from CBS Sports that was released on April 21, where players on the Fever were asked which celebrities they want to see sitting courtside at a game this season.
When it was Kelsey Mitchell's turn to reply, she said, "Michael B. Jordan. I think he loves sports, so he might as well come!"
Her sentiment was echoed by Aliyah Boston, who said, "Michael B. Jordan, come on! Courtside, Indiana Fever game, it's going to be so lit!"
As for other players on Indiana, star guard Caitlin Clark said she wanted to see actor Timothée Chalamet at a game, Sophie Cunningham wanted to see the duo of Justin and Hailey Bieber, DeWanna Bonner (really) wants Serena Williams to show up courtside, Natasha Howard chose Teyana Taylor, and Lexie Hull chose musician Noah Kahan to come to a game.
Hopefully some of these Fever standouts will have their wishes granted at some point this season.