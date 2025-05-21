Indiana Fever Struggle With Little Things and New Additions in Loss to Atlanta Dream
The Indiana Fever’s momentum from the season opener came to a halt Tuesday as they suffered a tight 91-90 loss to the Atlanta Dream. Despite solid offensive showings from Fever stars Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston, the team's overall performances left much to be desired.
The Fever underwent a major face-lift in the offseason, bringing in a wave of fresh faces. But the lack of chemistry was evident as 75 out of the teams 91 points came from last season’s core trio — Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, and Kelsey Mitchell. The rest of the team struggled getting a bucket, with veteran addition DeWanna Bonner notably going scoreless.
“We still got to figure out how to get all five players on the floor on the same page,” Indiana coach Stephanie White told the media. “Kelsey and [Aliyah Boston] and Caitlin have played together so they have this synergy and really with [DeWanna Bonner] and with [Natasha Howard], how we bring them into the fold…that’s a challenge that we’re looking into.”
Defensively, the Fever struggled to contain the Dream's perimeter shooting, leading Atlanta to attempt 30 3-point shot attempts to the Fever’s 17. Turnovers cost them as well, with the Dream capitalizing for 20 points off Indiana’s mistakes.
Despite the offensive and defensive struggles, Indiana could have snared a win had they been more efficient at the free-throw line. “We went to the line 26 times and we missed 10,” Clark said in the post-game interview.
“That’s the game right there,” she added.
White’s decision to take Clark out in the final stretch was questionable, keeping Mitchell—who while being a lights out scorer isn't exactly a defensive stalwart—in to cover Atlanta guard Rhyne Howard, who Mitchell fouled in the closing seconds, sending her to the line for what became the game-winning free throws.
Though the loss is a setback, the Fever’s performance was an off night. Their season debut showed that the team can play a cohesive game together and produce with more efficiency. And fortunately for the Fever, they'll have a chance to run it back with the Dream in Atlanta Thursday.
However, the squad will need to clean up on some of the small things and get better production from the new additions in order to get right heading into Saturday's showdown with the defending champion New York Liberty.
Considering the Fever nearly got a victory despite the aforementioned struggles, it's likely we'll see Clark and company right the ship and get back in the win column in short order.