Jonquel Jones Shows Love to Indiana Fever Fans After Liberty Win
The Indiana Fever fell to 2-2 on the 2025 WNBA regular season after losing to the New York Liberty by a score of 90-88 on May 24.
There's certainly no shame in losing to the defending WNBA champions. And the Fever might have walked off their home court with a win if the referees had called a few controversial decisions differently.
What's for sure is that the Liberty would not have won if not for what 2021 WNBA MVP and 2024 Finals MVP Jonquel Jones produced for them. She finished the game with 26 points (on an efficient 9 of 15 from the field), 12 rebounds, and 3 assists in 36 minutes played.
The game felt like a playoff atmosphere, given how great the Fever's fans were. And Jones spoke to this during a postgame interview.
“You gotta be ready when you come here," Jones said, per an X post from @nosyone4. "Indiana has such great fans and their culture. So we knew it was gonna be a tough one. We knew it was gonna be a fight. And for that team to be a new team, they’re doing really well, and they're playing really well together. So we expected it."
There's a good chance these two teams could meet in the playoffs, given how talented both rosters are. However, a lot of basketball is still going to be played before that point, and the Fever will look to get this win back when they face the Liberty at home on June 14.