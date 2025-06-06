Kelsey Mitchell Conveys Fever 'Fight or Flight' Feeling Before Sky Game
The Indiana Fever are facing the Chicago Sky on the road on June 7, in what might be their final game with star guard Caitlin Clark unable to play.
While the WNBA season is still young, this is an undoubtedly important game for both teams. For the Sky, they will have won three straight games with a victory over Indiana on Saturday, thus atoning for their tough 0-4 start to the season (not to mention an embarrassing 93-58 loss to the Fever last month). And for the Fever, a win over Chicago would put their record back to .500, setting the stage for them to make a run once Clark returns.
Standout guard Kelsey Mitchell producing a good performance will be crucial for the Fever on Saturday. Her bounce-back game against the Mystics on June 3 was massive, and the offense's efficiency revolves around her right now.
Mitchell spoke with the media after Friday's team practice. And at one point, she shared an interesting sentiment about her team's current mindset.
"For us, it's about making sure that we locked in on both ends of the floor, and knowing where we need to be," Mitchell said, per the Fever's YouTube account.
"But I think right now, it's about fight or flight. You're either gonna fight for yourself and fight for what you believe in, fight for your team, or you're gonna run away. And I don't think we've got any runners right now," Mitchell continued.
The Fever producing an emphatic victory in Chicago on Saturday would send a clear message to the rest of the league about which direction Indiana is headed.