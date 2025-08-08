Kelsey Mitchell On Pace for Historic Fever Season

Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell is already prominently featured in the franchise record books.

The longest tenured player on the active roster as she enters her eighth season in Indiana, Mitchell already ranks second all-time in points and games played. Now in the midst of her best season yet, the 29-year-old has a chance to etch her name into another page of Fever history.

Averaging a career-best 20.0 PPG, Mitchell is on pace to set a new franchise record for the highest scoring season in Indiana's 26-year history, as noted Thursday afternoon by Fever play-by-play broadcaster Pat Boylan.

With 14 games to go, Kelsey Mitchell is currently on pace for the highest scoring season in Fever franchise history:



1. Kelsey Mitchell 20.0 - 2025

2. Tamika Catchings 19.7 - 2003

3. Caitlin Clark 19.2 - 2024

4. Kelsey Mitchell 19.2 - 2004

5. Tamika Catchings 18.6 - 2002 — Pat Boylan Fever/Pacers (@PatBoylanPacers) August 7, 2025

The record is currently held by Fever legend and Women's Basketball Hall of Famer Tamika Catchings, who averaged 19.7 PPG in 2003. Catchings spent the entirety of an illustrious 15-year career with Indiana, holding many of the all-time records that Mitchell chases, including points, assists, and games played.

With 14 games left to play in the 2025 campaign, Mitchell has an opportunity to stake claim to a record that hasn't been topped in over two decades.

Should Mitchell maintain her 20+ PPG pace through season's end, she'd be the first Fever player to average 20 or more points in a season and join an elite list of only 28 players who have accomplished the feat in the WNBA's 29-year history.

Mitchell Flirting with Franchise Records in Best Season Yet

Aug 1, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) makes a jump shot over Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The former No. 2 overall pick from 2018, Mitchell has a well-earned reputation as an elite scorer, topping 17.0 PPG in five of seven seasons. Unfortunately, it hasn't always translated to team success.

Mitchell was a rostered player for the three worst Fever seasons in the team's history, a franchise that debuted in 2000.

After going 6-28 in her rookie campaign, Mitchell also suffered through back-to-back seasons with a winning percentage under .200, a 6-26 season in 2021 and a franchise-worst 5-31 season in 2022.

Yet Indiana and Mitchell have stuck it out together, the Fever designating the 29-year-old as a core player and inking her to a one-year supermax contract ahead of the 2025 season. Now both sides are reaping the rewards.

4,500 career points and counting 🤩



congrats, Kelsey Mitchell! pic.twitter.com/tHUTBWROkv — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) August 6, 2025

The abysmal 2021 and 2022 seasons came with a silver lining -- back-to-back years with the No. 1 overall pick. The Fever turned that into All-Star center Aliyah Boston and superstar guard Caitlin Clark, forming the young core that's ushered Indiana into playoff contention for the first time since 2016.

While Boston and Clark have been crucial to Indiana's success, Mitchell's impact can't be overlooked, particularly this season. With Clark missing major time with three different stints on the shelf, it's Mitchell who's shouldered the load as Indiana's primary scorer.

Named an All-Star for her third consecutive season, Mitchell's 20.0 PPG ties her with New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu for 4th-most in the WNBA.

Without the help of Clark's three-level scoring, Indiana's needed that production from Mitchell to keep up with opposing offenses.

a 34-point performance for Kelsey Mitchell in LA. pic.twitter.com/GPawi9g4f0 — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) August 6, 2025

Mitchell will need to maintain her torrid pace to overtake Catchings for the Fever single-season scoring record. Then again, her recent play doesn't suggest any signs of slowing down.

