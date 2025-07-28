Kelsey Mitchell Praises Fever Rookie Standout Following Win Over Sky

The Indiana Fever won their second game in a row on Sunday as they defeated the Chicago Sky 93-78. Kelsey Mitchell was the star again, delivering 35 points on 12/19 shooting and 7/10 from three as the team continues to churn along without Caitlin Clark.

KELSEY MITCHELL TODAY 🔥



• 35 POINTS

• 6 ASSISTS

• 3 STEALS

• 7/10 3PM

• 12/19 FG

• 30 MINUTES PLAYEDpic.twitter.com/jwJcLDqrIw — Women’s Hoops Network (@WomensHoops_USA) July 27, 2025

Mitchell received plenty of support off the bench from rookie forward Makayla Timpson, who scored a career-high 14 points on 6/8 shooting with 4 rebounds and 3 steals in 22 minutes of action. Those 22 minutes were also a career-high for the Florida State product.

After the game, Mitchell had nothing but praise for Timpson when asked about her improvements throughout the season.

“She’s amazing,” Mitchell said. “One of the best rookies I’ve ever come across. The ultimate pro. When you have locker room culture happening, you need great people to make it greater, and I think we’ve got a good addition here. Shoutout to KK [Timpson].”

Kelsey: “She’s amazing. One of the best rookies I’ve ever come across… when you have locker room culture happening, you need great people to make it greater, and I think we got a good addition here. Shoutout to KK.”



KK: 😁



📹: @TonyREast YouTube pic.twitter.com/bOFR4OGCqZ — Jess (@FeverBandwagon) July 27, 2025

Timpson Gives Fever Spark Off the Bench

Timpson’s usage has been sporadic this season, with the rookie first breaking into the Fever rotation in late June. Indiana head coach Stephanie White was very complimentary of Timpson’s ability to stay ready off the bench whenever called upon.

“She’s really done a great job of staying ready,” White said after Sunday’s win. “We talk a lot about staying ready so you don’t have to get ready. One of the benefits of having a deep team is if you don’t have it one night, somebody else does.”

“One of the challenges of having a deep team is that people deserve to play that don’t always get to play,” White continued. “KK’s been ready and she continues to get better. I was happy to see her come out and make that impact right away.”

Competing for minutes with star forwards like Natasha Howard and Aliyah Boston isn’t easy, but Timpson has done a good job of contributing when called upon. Timpson hadn’t played more than 15 minutes in a contest in over two weeks before her career-best performance last night.

Run it up ROOK 🫵



Timpson jumps the passing lane and scores



CHI-IND | ABC pic.twitter.com/yL69Bh1ccH — WNBA (@WNBA) July 27, 2025

The Fever will look to make it three wins in a row when they take on the Mercury from Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday night.

