Kelsey Mitchell Reveals 'Unbelievable' Reason She Rejoined Fever in Free Agency
Indiana Fever fans have got to be feeling pretty great right now, as their team went 2-0 over the weekend that included a dominant 108-44 victory over the Brazilian National Team on Sunday.
Anticipation is extremely high heading into the Fever's 2025 campaign, as they're expected to be a top contender for the 2025 WNBA championship. And given how great the offense was looking against Brazil, any championship expectations seem well-founded at this point.
While the Fever brought several new players to the team this past offseason, their priority was re-signing veteran guard Kelsey Mitchell, which was the first offseason move that Indiana made in terms of their roster.
Mitchell did a mid-game interview with ESPN during Sunday's contest. And at one point, she got honest about what went into her decision to return to the team.
"I think for me, I wanted to create something unbelievable with Caitlin, with [Aliyah Boston], and our new additions," Mitchell said, per an X post from @ericaf455. "I think for me, my game serves the best with youth, and I'mma take every opportunity I can with these ladies to do the best I can with it."
Getting to see Mitchell build her bond with Clark both on and off the basketball court last season was one of the year's storylines for Fever fans to follow. Now, this dynamic guard duo is looking to leverage their relationship to a new level of success in 2025.
And if Sunday's game is any indication, they're already well on their way.