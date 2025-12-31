Kelsey Mitchell’s Caitlin Clark Gratitude Post Sends Reassuring Signal to Fever Fans

Longtime Indiana Fever star guard Kelsey Mitchell is no stranger to making cryptic social media posts.

Many Fever fans will surely remember when the three-time WNBA All-Star made an Instagram story post last November that was captioned 'When somebody asks me what I like about my job...' and featured a video of Whoopi Goldberg saying, "Getting paid... I do enjoy a paycheck, not gonna lie."

Mitchell added her own captain on top of that, which read, "pay=play

"no pay = no play.

"only one motto over these waters. 😂🫠".

This post raised eyebrows among Fever fans, given that Mitchell was then a free agent, and some thought she was alluding to Indiana needing to pay her her worth if she was to remain with the team.

Ultimately, this didn't happen, as Mitchell re-signed with the Fever for the 2025 season. However, she's now entering free agency once again this offseason and is back to making cryptic social media posts.

On December 22, Mitchell wrote on X, "when people show you who they are, believe them the first time.🧘🏾‍♀️".

One week later, Mitchell followed this up by writing, "i don’t need nobody holding my hand until and unless they really wanna hold it. no favors. no handouts.

iykyk. 🧘🏾‍♀️".

Sep 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) in the second half during game four against the Las Vegas Aces of the second round for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Kelsey Mitchell Shows Support for Caitlin Clark Amid Social Media Buzz

There's no way of knowing what Mitchell is referring to with these posts. However, many Fever fans gravitate towards fearing the worst, if only because they don't want any indication there's friction between Mitchell and the franchise she has spent her entire WNBA career with.

One thing is for sure: Mitchell is still on good terms with her backcourt mate, Caitlin Clark. This was shown by Mitchell reposting Clark's forward-looking Instagram post on December 30, which was captioned, "2025 you were a year… 2026 I welcome you with open arms let’s get it 🤍💫✨⭐️🫶🏻🤩".

Mitchell was included in several of the photos that Clark posted in the collage. And Mitchell added Clark's post to her Instagram story shortly after it went up with the caption, "grateful for you, 2's 🤩🤘🏾🫶🏾".

Kelsey Mitchell's December 30 Instagram post. | Instagram/@kelz_hoop

It will be heartwarming for Fever fans to see Mitchell and Clark still on good terms. It's hard to say how much of an impact this will have on Mitchell's final free agency decision, but all indications are that everybody involved wants Mitchell's WNBA career to continue in Indiana.

And the solid bond between this backcourt duo is only going to make Mitchell's return more likely.

