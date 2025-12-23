Kelsey Mitchell’s Cryptic Post Has Fever Fans Reading Between the Lines

It's hard to imagine the Indiana Fever without Kelsey Mitchell on its roster.

The Fever drafted Mitchell with the No. 2 pick of the 2018 WNBA Draft, and she has been on the squad ever since. In fact, she has spent much of this time being arguably the only bright spot on the Fever's team. The three-time WNBA All-Star has averaged 17.4 points per game throughout her career and carried the Fever during several challenging seasons, as they were perennial bottom-dwellers in the league's standings during her first few years.

The same can't be said about Indiana now. After drafting Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 and 2024 WNBA Drafts, respectively, Mitchell now has plenty of star power on the court with them. This was shown by the Fever advancing to the WNBA Semifinals last season, despite Clark not being able to play because of injuries.

While Indiana ultimately lost in those semifinals, their outlook could not be better heading into 2026. Since Clark and Boston are still under contract while essentially every WNBA veteran is not, the Fever technically have the best roster in the league right now. But that also means Mitchell is not under contract, and her future with the team is uncertain right now because of her impending free agency.

Kelsey Mitchell’s Message Sets Off Questions Among Fever Fans

Mitchell is no stranger to making cryptic social media posts. Last November, she made headlines for an Instagram story post that read, "pay=play

"no pay = no play.

"only one motto over these waters. 😂🫠".

This left fans wondering whether she was referring to her pay with the Fever. And Mitchell sparked similar speculation on December 22, when she made an X post that read, "when people show you who they are, believe them the first time.🧘🏾‍♀️".

when people show you who they are, believe them the first time.

🧘🏾‍♀️ — Kelsey Mitchell (@Kelz_Hoop) December 23, 2025

This post has gone viral, amassing over 140,000 views in about 12 hours. And fans are left wondering what (or which team) she's referring to.

"Who messin' wit Kels???" @CappyTCN wrote.

"Is this basketball related?" added @films_draft.

"What’s tea kelz," @deviouslywrong wrote with a GIF of Stephen A. Smith sipping from a straw with a mischievous look.

Some fans are using this post to read between the lines and suggest that Mitchell might be leaving the Fever. @alisondenae commented and wrote, "Kelsey Mitchell, you are a Minnesota Lynx!"

"Come to the Liberty🗽," added @nataleonaaa.

"she’s a mystic," wrote @bonniebuckets.

"Not gonna think too much but still noticing" added @Nefe_11 with a GIF of musician Bad Bunny looking out a window in a contemplative way.

Not gonna think too much but still noticing https://t.co/jgeEf25u8U pic.twitter.com/PP4e7yBV5T — . (@Nefe_11) December 23, 2025

Other Fever fans are trying to remain calm. @cc22report wrote, "in any case, considering the Fever season is 100% dormant and Kels is per much 100% engaged with Unrivaled starting literally next week



"I find it a basically zero percent chance this tweet is Fever related



"Just hope she’s all right ☹️".

"Fever fans got your back Kelsey. We love ya," added @scaryman42.

"Can't wait for next season. Splash sister 🏀 love u fever legend," @_x_supergirl wrote with a GIf of Mitchell, Clark, and Boston together.

Can't wait for next season. Splash sister 🏀 love u fever legend pic.twitter.com/KP3aY9QZ9B — Kara ♡ (@_x_supergirl) December 23, 2025

The bottom line is that there's no way of knowing what or who Mitchell was referring to. But that didn't stop fans from talking.

