Kelsey Mitchell's 'Wheels Fell Off' Health Update After Fever Game Speaks Volumes

Indiana Fever star Kelsey Mitchell suffered a leg injury during her team's WNBA Semifinals game against the Las Vegas Aces on September 30.

Mitchell appeared to be dealing with something for consecutive possessions in the third quarter. After a whistle during one possession, Mitchell went to the ground and laid on her back. Several members of both the Fever and Aces' benches came over to conceal Mitchell from cameras while she was being attended to by members of Indiana's training staff.

After a several-minute-long delay, Mitchell was carried away into the locker room and didn't return to the game, which her team ultimately ended up losing to eliminate them from the WNBA playoffs.

The game's ESPN broadcast noted several times that they were being told Mitchell was experiencing cramping in her legs. However, given that she was ruled out of the game and Fever head coach Stephanie White said postgame that Mitchell had to be transported to the hospital, there was some concern about what the superstar guard was going through.

Kelsey Mitchell Speaks on Injury Suffered in Fever Game

Mitchell provided a telling announcement about what she endured during Tuesday's contest, which she revealed in an October 1 X post.

"to the fever fans and fans of KelzHoop: me letting you all know about my health is just me showing love and respect to those who showed it to me ❤️," Mitchell wrote.

"i suffered from something called Rhabdomyolysis last night. my muscles stopped producing and reached it's maximum capacity. i went into a sense of numbness/paralyzing feeling with no movement from my lower extremities for up to 5 to 7 seconds. because my muscles stopped producing positive blood to my bloodstream, my body locked up from a physical standpoint and from there fatigue and cramping settled in. it sucked. i panicked because i began to think the worse when i felt like i couldn't move my legs," her post added.

"it was an out of body experience for me and i think God for covering me at a time like that. so today on Oct. 1, i am walking and moving at a slow pace, but i will be fine very soon. i want to tank the Fever medical team, Vegas medical team, and the staff at the local hospital for keeping me safe," she continued.

"in other words, i played literally till my wheels fell off, lmao 😂. THANK you for all the prayers, love, respect, and support throughout all of this. if you rode with me through this journey, then i love you! 💕 0, out," Mitchell concluded.

Thankfully, Mitchell is now on the other side of this scary-sounding injury. She clearly left it out on the floor for her team. This is shown by her saying she literally played until the wheels fell off, which is what Fever fans are giving her flowers for in the post's comments.

