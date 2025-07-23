Kelsey Mitchell Says Fever Have 'No More Room for Error' After Losses to Liberty

The Indiana Fever's return from All-Star break was quickly soured by another second-half collapse, falling to the New York Liberty 98-84 in a Tuesday night tilt at the Barclays Center.

Leading by as many as 8 points throughout the contest, the Fever carried a 4-point advantage into halftime and even maintained a 67-60 cushion with 2:24 left in the third quarter.

By the close of the third, the New York had stormed back to take a 2-point lead, and it was all Liberty the rest of the way.

FINAL: Liberty win, 98-84



A dismal fourth quarter for the Fever leads to a double-digit loss.



Just one week after mounting a three-game winning streak, Indiana is back down to .500, sitting 7th in the league at 12-12 with consecutive losses to the Liberty. Unfortunately, that's been a familiar theme for the Fever, seemingly unable to build any meaningful momentum this season.

As veterans Kelsey Mitchell and Natasha Howard sat down at the podium postgame, Mitchell addressed the level of urgency within the locker room.

"We can't keep taking steps back. There ain't no more room for error." Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell

Intermittent injuries to Caitlin Clark have no doubt contributed to Indiana's up-and-down play. Back on the shelf for a third time this season, this time with a right groin injury, Clark was notably absent for each of the last two games against the reigning champs -- and her presence was sorely missed.

That said, Indiana's issues cannot be solely attributed to a wounded superstar.

The Fever, with or without Clark, have fallen into Jekyll and Hyde syndrome on more than one occasion, their dominant bursts matched by anemic stretches that ultimately negate their strong play.

Tuesday's bout against New York serves as another glaring example.

Despite Clark's absence, Indiana held the upper hand in the first half, disrupting a potent Liberty offense while generating plenty themselves. As Mitchell paced both sides with 14 first-half points, New York's star guard Sabrina Ionescu was limited to just 3 points on 1-of-7 shooting, unable to find a rhythm amidst the Fever's aggressive defensive display.

The Fever remained competitive into the third, but gradually lost their grip as the second half progressed. By the fourth quarter, Indiana had no answer for New York's offensive barrage.

Taking full control of momentum, the Liberty outscored the Fever by 18 points in the second half, sealing Indiana's fate with an emphatic 29-17 fourth-quarter edge.

"I won't speak for 'Tash', but I don't think we have wiggle room to figure out anything else," Mitchell said pointedly. "I think it's a gut-check game, every game."

With 20 regular-season contests remaining, that's a bold statement to deliver, but likely a necessary one. Indiana hasn't yet hit their stride this season, and with Clark's health mired in uncertainty, the Fever can't afford any significant losing stretches.

"I think everybody's trying to make the playoffs, everybody's trying to be a contender for something," Mitchell continued. "It all comes down to who's gonna be tougher -- who's gonna be the tougher team for 40 minutes. If we wanna be that, then we're gonna have to keep going through these kinda things to be that."

If the season ended today, the 7-seeded Fever would be a playoff team. But with the 8th-place Washington Mystics and 9th-place Golden Valkyries both within a game of Indiana, not to mention a 10th-place Los Angeles Sparks team currently riding a three-game winning streak, there's nothing to feel comfortable about.

And Indiana has set loftier goals than simply making the postseason. If the Fever are the championship contender they aspire to be, Mitchell's words must be taken to heart.

