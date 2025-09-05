LeBron James Sends Caitlin Clark Strong Message Amid Her 2025 Fever Season Ending

Indiana Fever fans' worst fears were confirmed on the evening of September 4, as superstar guard Caitlin Clark dropped the news that many have been expecting for some time now.

On her social media channels, Clark made a post that wrote, "I had hoped to share a better update, but I will not be returning to play this season. I spent hours in the gym every day with the singular goal of getting back out there, disappointed isn’t a big enough word to describe how I am feeling. I want to thank everyone who had my back through all the uncertainty.

"This has been incredibly frustrating, but even in the bad, there is good. The way the fans continued to show up for me, and for the Fever, brought me so much joy and important perspective. I am so proud of how this team has only gotten stronger through adversity this year. Now it’s time to close out the season and claim our spot in the Playoffs🖤," the post added.

Of course, this is owed to Clark suffering a groin injury back on July 15. While the initial thought was that Clark wouldn't be sidelined for too long, this injury has lingered for quite a while (and she picked up an ankle injury last month), to the point where she and the Fever officials have decided it's best she sit out the rest of the year and come back fully healthy in 2026.

LeBron James Leads Showing of Support for Caitlin Clark

Several major names in the sport of basketball have already reached out to Clark through her comments section to convey their support.

NBA legend LeBron James comments on her Instagram post, writing, "Minor setback for a MAJOR COMEBACK!! Rest up, get healthy and be YOU! 🙏🏾🫡👑".

LeBron James offers encouragement to Caitlin after she announces she is done for the season pic.twitter.com/zQfpgeZWXb — correlation (@nosyone4) September 5, 2025

New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu added, "You got this🙌," and Clark's Fever teammate Lexie Hull added, "2026 going to be the best season yet 🥳".

Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts during the first half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

This is not what any Indiana Fever fans were expecting at the start of this 2025 season, as the Fever were expected to compete for a WNBA championship and Clark was expected to compete for the 2025 WNBA MVP award.

Alas, life doesn't always work out in the way we want. The good news is that Clark still has a very long career ahead of her, and the sustained success of basketball legends like LeBron James serves as proof that her greatness will only continue from here.

