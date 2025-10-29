Lexie Hull Addresses How Caitlin Clark Rescued Her Fever Career

Caitlin Clark has drastically altered the landscape of women's basketball over the past couple of years. This is owed to her unprecedented superstardom, which has catalyzed the massive boom in attention and popularity women's basketball is benefiting from right now.

This started when Clark was at the University of Iowa. However, it reached a new level when she was drafted by the Indiana Fever with the No. 1 pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft and went on to produce a historic rookie campaign in Indiana. Her nearly seamless transition from getting buckets in college to doing so in the WNBA was absolutely massive for the league's growth, and worked wonders for the Fever becoming the WNBA's most popular team.

Clark's arrival also worked wonders for Fever players. Not only do they benefit from her extraordinary passing ability in the form of easy buckets, but their proximity to the sport's biggest star has considerably heightened their profiles, making them more appealing for brand deals and other economic opportunities off the court.

And there's no better example of this than Lexie Hull, who has cultivated a strong bond with Clark both on and off the court.

May 3, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates with Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull (10) during the second quarter against the Dallas Wings at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Hull has blossomed into not only one of the Fever's most popular players but a household name in the WNBA. Statistically, she has also gradually improved each year since the Fever drafted her with the No. 6 pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft, averaging a career-high 27 minutes and 7.2 points per game in 2025 while playing elite defense against the opposing team's biggest offensive threat on the wing or backcourt each night.

Lexie Hull Speaks on Caitlin Clark's Impact on Her Fever Career

Hull understands how much Clark has not only changed the Fever franchise's trajectory, but that of her own WNBA career. And she conveyed this during an October 27 interview with Glamour Magazine.

“There were times when I started that it was like, If I shoot, it needs to go in, because otherwise I might get benched or I might get cut. There’s real nerves there in the first couple years where I’m playing on a losing team, we’re not doing well, we are not making playoffs. Every little thing matters," Hull said of her rookie 2022 season.

These feelings changed once Clark came around. After No. 22 joined Indiana's roster, Hull said, “I know I’m going to get open shots. I don’t need to be worried about whether they go in or they don’t, because I’ve put in the work to set myself up for this and I’ll live with the outcome.”

The Indiana Fever guard took plenty of hits for her team in their run for the playoffs. But her loyalties extend beyond Gainbridge Fieldhouse. https://t.co/ykkovaZAGn — Glamour (@glamourmag) October 27, 2025

Hull deserves a lot of the credit for getting her career on this positive path. But there's no doubt that Clark has been a major factor in Hull's success, as well. And Hull's alluding to this speaks volumes about her relationship with her star teammate.

